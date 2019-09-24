Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Comparison side by side

Both Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial Corp. 28 3.83 N/A 2.03 14.71 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.65 N/A 2.05 16.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Entegra Financial Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Entegra Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The First Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Entegra Financial Corp. and The First Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 0.9% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that Entegra Financial Corp. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. The First Bancshares Inc.’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.9% of Entegra Financial Corp. shares and 57.7% of The First Bancshares Inc. shares. Entegra Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, 4.5% are The First Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegra Financial Corp. 0% 0.2% 0.98% 28.05% 2.79% 43.66% The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79%

For the past year Entegra Financial Corp. was more bullish than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

The First Bancshares Inc. beats Entegra Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of March 23, 2017, it operated a network of 17 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; and Clemson, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.