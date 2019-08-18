Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Contrasting side by side

Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial Corp. 27 3.82 N/A 2.03 14.71 EverQuote Inc. 11 2.90 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entegra Financial Corp. and EverQuote Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 0.9% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.9% of Entegra Financial Corp. shares and 39.4% of EverQuote Inc. shares. 3.9% are Entegra Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.6% of EverQuote Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegra Financial Corp. 0% 0.2% 0.98% 28.05% 2.79% 43.66% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year Entegra Financial Corp. has weaker performance than EverQuote Inc.

Summary

Entegra Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EverQuote Inc.

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of March 23, 2017, it operated a network of 17 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; and Clemson, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.