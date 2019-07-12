Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) EPS Estimated At $-0.89; Telus Ordinary Shares (TU) SI Decreased By 4.67%

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report $-0.89 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 728 shares traded. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Telus Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TU) had a decrease of 4.67% in short interest. TU’s SI was 1.95M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.67% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 407,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Telus Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TU)’s short sellers to cover TU’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 256,066 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

More notable recent Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Entasis Therapeutics Announces Initial ETX0282 Phase 1 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Entasis Therapeutics Appoints David Meek as Chairman of the Board – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Reports New Data Supporting Advancement of Multiple Pathogen-Targeted Antimicrobial Programs – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “X-Biotix Therapeutics Joins Antimicrobials Working Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.99 million. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Zai Lab Co., Ltd. and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Dividend Stocks for New RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Top Pick: 3 Dividend Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $22.44 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 19.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.