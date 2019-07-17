Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Analysts See $-0.89 EPS; Yieldshares High Income Etf (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shorts Decreased By 59.44%

Yieldshares High Income Etf (NYSEARCA:YYY) had a decrease of 59.44% in short interest. YYY’s SI was 23,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 59.44% from 56,700 shares previously. With 53,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Yieldshares High Income Etf (NYSEARCA:YYY)’s short sellers to cover YYY’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 40,442 shares traded. YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) has declined 3.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report $-0.89 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 179 shares traded. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.73 million. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Zai Lab Co., Ltd. and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative.