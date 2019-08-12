Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Analysts See $-0.89 EPS; Last Week Lear (LEA) Analysts

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report $-0.89 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 20,817 shares traded or 140.88% up from the average. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, June 24. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 196 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.11% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 43,951 shares in its portfolio. 1,146 are held by Optimum Inv Advisors. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 862,157 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Investment Ltd holds 13,468 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 7,720 shares. 183,214 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 27,422 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Kbc Nv accumulated 47,414 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 0.02% or 84,319 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,730 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has invested 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 502,257 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT