EnSync Inc. (ESNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 20 1.99 N/A 1.99 9.75

Demonstrates EnSync Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.1% 9.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of EnSync Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 1.89% 2.98% -6.7% 1.04% -12.4% 10.57%

For the past year EnSync Inc. had bearish trend while Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats EnSync Inc.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.