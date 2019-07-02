EnSync Inc. (ESNC) and Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) Comparing side by side

Both EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00 Preformed Line Products Company 54 0.68 N/A 4.00 12.52

Demonstrates EnSync Inc. and Preformed Line Products Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of EnSync Inc. and Preformed Line Products Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.3% 6.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EnSync Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of Preformed Line Products Company are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Preformed Line Products Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52% Preformed Line Products Company -1.19% -11.66% -14.34% -28.45% -30.75% -7.82%

For the past year EnSync Inc. was more bearish than Preformed Line Products Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Preformed Line Products Company beats EnSync Inc.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.