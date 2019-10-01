EnSync Inc. (ESNC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EnSync Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of EnSync Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EnSync Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync Inc. 1,058,837,209,302.33% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EnSync Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync Inc. 45.53M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for EnSync Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.57 2.98

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 130.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EnSync Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnSync Inc. -32.2% -16.67% -46.67% -97.87% -98.89% -97.79% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year EnSync Inc. has -97.79% weaker performance while EnSync Inc.’s rivals have 38.76% stronger performance.

Dividends

EnSync Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EnSync Inc.’s competitors beat EnSync Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.