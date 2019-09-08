EnSync Inc. (ESNC) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Comparing side by side

Since EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.63 N/A 2.07 22.60

Table 1 demonstrates EnSync Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EnSync Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnSync Inc. -32.2% -16.67% -46.67% -97.87% -98.89% -97.79% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year EnSync Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Electric Co. Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats EnSync Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.