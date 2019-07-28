Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Stake Lifted by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa; Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 556,164 shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 293.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,754 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479.20M, up from 699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Rech reported 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 241,265 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 74,045 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 0% or 487,920 shares. Menta Lc owns 30,015 shares. Brigade Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 10,873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 4,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Llc has invested 0.23% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Lpl Fin Limited Com stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 8,506 are owned by Panagora Asset. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 52,263 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Company stated it has 257,653 shares. North Run Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.21 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 15,323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares to 359,516 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 574,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Huntington Bancorporation invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intl Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 16,676 shares. 7,549 are owned by Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1,600 shares. 18,444 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 4,803 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Mraz Amerine And, California-based fund reported 75,231 shares. 49,147 are owned by Comerica Bancorp. Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 455,447 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

