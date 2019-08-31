Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Has Increased Holding by $762,757; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 51,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 978,272 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 119% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 8,114 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 3,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 58,740 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14,686 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hanson Mcclain reported 715 shares. Bokf Na reported 11,257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers has 157,650 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.33% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 230 shares. Westpac Banking holds 137,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 15,775 shares. California-based Phocas has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Asset Management holds 0.09% or 27,754 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 8,119 shares. Bp Plc reported 84,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc stated it has 7,841 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,754 shares. Moreover, Advisory Research has 0.52% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 154,009 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 54,532 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,681 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 1,951 were reported by D E Shaw Com. 16,040 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Zebra Capital Management Limited Co owns 4,466 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Barr E S And Com stated it has 104,110 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 908,376 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,109 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com owns 5,061 shares. First Tru Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock.