Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Market Valuation Rose While Barr E S & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $338,215; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holder Gmt Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $14.18 Million

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 1,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 104,110 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.98. About 53,899 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 675,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 424,409 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 334,486 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 11,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.41% or 4,466 shares. Whittier Comm Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 4,803 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,600 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 31,143 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 94,915 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 232 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 28,318 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 5,400 shares. 49,147 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Bb&T Corporation invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,549 shares stake.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares to 182,455 shares, valued at $33.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 18,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 154,200 shares to 891,650 shares, valued at $58.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 492,573 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 18,975 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Numerixs Investment Tech Inc accumulated 16,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornerstone reported 115 shares. Pacific Glob Inv reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Amer Interest Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Valueact Holdings LP has invested 0.27% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Everence invested in 23,090 shares. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 481,556 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 111,800 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.