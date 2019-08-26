Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.90 N/A 10.94 16.19 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 53 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80

In table 1 we can see Enstar Group Limited and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Enstar Group Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enstar Group Limited and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Enstar Group Limited’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Enstar Group Limited and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $59.33, while its potential upside is 2.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited was less bullish than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.