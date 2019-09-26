Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 175 2.05 N/A 10.94 16.19 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.52 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enstar Group Limited and Protective Insurance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Enstar Group Limited is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.72. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. 0.8% are Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Enstar Group Limited beats Protective Insurance Corporation.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.