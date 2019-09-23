Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 175 2.05 N/A 10.94 16.19 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.50 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enstar Group Limited and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enstar Group Limited and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Enstar Group Limited has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Donegal Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Donegal Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited was less bullish than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.