Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

This is a contrast between Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.95 N/A 10.94 16.19 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.36 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta indicates that Enstar Group Limited is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Conifer Holdings Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enstar Group Limited and Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 25.8% respectively. 0.8% are Enstar Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited had bullish trend while Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Enstar Group Limited beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.