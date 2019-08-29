Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) compete against each other in the Insurance Brokers sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 1.88 N/A 11.18 2.37 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 183 2.89 N/A 5.84 33.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enstar Group Limited and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enstar Group Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Enstar Group Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enstar Group Limited and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 9.11% and its consensus price target is $209.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares. 0.38% are Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited was less bullish than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Enstar Group Limited.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.