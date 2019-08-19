Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

This is a contrast between Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Insurance Brokers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 1.85 N/A 11.18 2.37 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 24 2.40 N/A 2.47 10.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enstar Group Limited and Arch Capital Group Ltd. Arch Capital Group Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enstar Group Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Enstar Group Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 28.86% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.38% are Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.66% 3.33% 4.76% 12.99% 4.15% 26.66%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than Arch Capital Group Ltd.