Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) and eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). The two are both Insurance Brokers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 2.34 N/A 11.18 2.37 eHealth Inc. 68 7.40 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enstar Group Limited and eHealth Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enstar Group Limited and eHealth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of eHealth Inc. is $90.2, which is potential -10.98% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enstar Group Limited and eHealth Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.37% and 85.78%. Insiders owned 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of eHealth Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% eHealth Inc. 19.46% 17.13% 85.83% 75.67% 351.68% 170.04%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than eHealth Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors eHealth Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.