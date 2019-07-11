Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Contrasting side by side

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) compete against each other in the Insurance Brokers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 25 2.27 N/A -7.84 0.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 80 2.49 N/A 3.78 21.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enstar Group Limited and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enstar Group Limited and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 15.1% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enstar Group Limited and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s potential downside is -1.78% and its consensus price target is $89.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 88.9% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.88% -0.15% 1.05% 0.31% 0% 10.98% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.02% 2.61% 3.99% 5.97% 22.44% 12.23%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Enstar Group Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.