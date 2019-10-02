Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) Is At $26.67 Formed Wedge; TOYOTA MOTOR LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARE (TOYOF) Shorts Increased By 16.02%

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:TOYOF) had an increase of 16.02% in short interest. TOYOF’s SI was 1.55 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.02% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1938 days are for TOYOTA MOTOR CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:TOYOF)’s short sellers to cover TOYOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 168,071 shares traded or 1642.57% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOYOF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $186.05 billion. The firm operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other divisions. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. It offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Voxy/Noah, NX300h, RC300h, Esquire, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, C-HR, and LC names; fuel cell passenger vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla sedan, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Corolla Axio/Fielder, Porte, Spade, Auris, Etios, Vios, AGYA, and Yaris iA brand names.

