Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) Is At $26.53 Formed Wedge; Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Position By $306,250

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) stake by 1134.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 30,625 shares as Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 33,325 shares with $348,000 value, up from 2,700 last quarter. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc now has $518.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 132,567 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING REVENUE 697.9 MLN EUROS VS 695.1 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS RECURRING EBTIDA THIS YEAR SIMILAR TO 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 14/05/2018 – CatchMark: Consortium of Investors Includes BTG Pactual, Highland Capital, Medley Management; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER – CO TO FUND ITS INVESTMENT OF UP TO $227.5 MLN IN JOINT VENTURE THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN AND CASH ON HAND; 02/05/2018 – CTT SAYS TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS SURPASSING INITIAL PROJECTIONS; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT

Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) formed wedge up with $27.86 target or 5.00% above today’s $26.53 share price. Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) has $3.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 21,540 shares traded or 44.28% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 19,460 shares to 36,635 valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 15,957 shares and now owns 16,378 shares. Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon reported 426,494 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 6,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 53,007 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc owns 91,164 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 31,176 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc accumulated 170,987 shares. Argent accumulated 0.07% or 70,470 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 28,630 shares. Amg National Tru Savings Bank reported 0.05% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Crawford Counsel Inc holds 228,020 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 43,361 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset has invested 0.03% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 120,244 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $40,769 activity. Davis Brian M also bought $9,710 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares.