Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
18.15% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Enstar Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Enstar Group Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enstar Group Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Enstar Group Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enstar Group Limited
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Enstar Group Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enstar Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.83
|2.33
|2.52
As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 40.36%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enstar Group Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enstar Group Limited
|-0.54%
|-0.92%
|0.66%
|0%
|0%
|10.63%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than Enstar Group Limited’s peers.
Dividends
Enstar Group Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Enstar Group Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Enstar Group Limited.
