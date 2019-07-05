Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.15% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Enstar Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enstar Group Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Enstar Group Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Enstar Group Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 40.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enstar Group Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.54% -0.92% 0.66% 0% 0% 10.63% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than Enstar Group Limited’s peers.

Dividends

Enstar Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Enstar Group Limited.