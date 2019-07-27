Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Declined While Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Boosted Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 13,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communications has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bb&T reported 1,311 shares. 6,416 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,015 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Synovus Corporation has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,772 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Nfc Invests Limited Com reported 105,399 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 18,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com accumulated 7,549 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. Shares for $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986.

