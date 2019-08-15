Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Value Rose While Akre Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Owens Corning New (OC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 235,466 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.68. About 13,719 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 38,015 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested 0.33% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Invesco owns 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.62 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 529,704 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pggm reported 826,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Advisory Services Network Llc reported 42 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 2,940 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 9 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca). Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 9,939 shares in its portfolio.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 8.99 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 5,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 729,876 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 325 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 16,772 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,168 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 908,376 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 8,497 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 31,143 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,100 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 4,249 shares.

