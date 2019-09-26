Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake Maintained by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc; As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Comm (CM) Stock Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Comm (CM) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 4.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 18.19M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43B, up from 13.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 531,573 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29 million, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $190.71. About 31,133 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 94,685 shares to 145,780 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 31,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,722 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 472 shares to 27,638 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

