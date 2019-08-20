Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Rose While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $94.02 Million; As American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Lowered by $438,600 Its Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $178.84. About 60,051 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 2.61M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys by 92,224 shares to 719,134 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,100 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 728,988 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 89,180 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has 1.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 233,377 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.27% or 68,766 shares. Stifel Financial has 203,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Roundview Lc has 7,272 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 12,105 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc has 0.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 110,193 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated, California-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,490 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mariner Limited Liability Co has 33,001 shares. 10.87M were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Natl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 8,217 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 65,000 were accumulated by Cidel Asset.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,836 shares to 127,759 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 69,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).