Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Declined While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $94.02 Million; As Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Declined, Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 46,048 shares to 85,350 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 14,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,808 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 19 – GuruFocus.com” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HealthEquity Is Positioned For Attractive Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares to 934,221 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5,188 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 26,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 1,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 5,096 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 18,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,109 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 11,929 shares. State Street Corp holds 275,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch & Associate Investment Mngmt reported 0.55% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 2,408 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2,621 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 48,508 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd invested in 722,128 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 21,801 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.5% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Chuck Akre’s Firm Takes an Interest in Focus Financial, Adds to Dollar Tree – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.