Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $94.02 Million as Valuation Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Mackay Shields Raised Its Stake by $40.12 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 99769.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 20.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.59M, up from 20,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $279.95. About 1.38M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 76,190 shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar reported 1,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,177 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ci Investments Inc holds 46,250 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 7,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 271,363 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 538,785 shares. Grassi invested in 1% or 27,270 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.1% or 10.74M shares. Shine Inv Advisory has 186 shares. Cordasco Fin Network owns 215 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advisors accumulated 25,209 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 841,644 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 604 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5,279 shares to 22,704 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 35,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,104 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M on Friday, February 1. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TradeZero America Announces Membership on the NYSE American Options Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,846 shares to 31,782 shares, valued at $56.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.