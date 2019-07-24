Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Holding; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 219,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 356,764 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 32,758 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 105,098 shares to 500,438 shares, valued at $91.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 47 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 7,549 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Citigroup Inc holds 11,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 455,447 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 16,676 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 94,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,639 were accumulated by Old Retail Bank In. Capital World accumulated 360,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,497 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.50 million shares. First Republic Invest accumulated 1,500 shares. Oakworth Cap has 0.1% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,701 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.