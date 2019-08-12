Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Stake by $94.02 Million; Parnassus Investments Holds Stake in Teleflex (TFX)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 77,544 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46M, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $371.65. About 179,196 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $111.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 145,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.12M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 14,378 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 900 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd has 940 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 501 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 1,603 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 22,482 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,785 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Cannell Peter B Inc holds 0.04% or 3,815 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 45 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 1.35 million shares.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Teleflex Analyst Sees ‘Sustainable Growth Profile’ In Medical Device Manufacturer – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex launches worldwide recall of breathing tubes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: LC, ESGR, AFG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability has 4,466 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 1,311 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,231 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of has 800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 600 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates owns 75,231 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co reported 3,200 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested in 0% or 31 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division invested in 24 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Morgan Stanley holds 6,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 1,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 5,109 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares to 161,437 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 69,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).