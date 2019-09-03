Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $76.35 Million; Flow Traders Us Holding In Baidu (BIDU) Was Has Lifted

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.37. About 62,613 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.08M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.