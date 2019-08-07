Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Decreased Stake; Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) as Share Price Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 65,408 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $173.41. About 83,882 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 4,054 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.78% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Tru LP has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 4,249 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Torray Lc owns 4,814 shares. Barr E S And Co reported 104,110 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De owns 19 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 386,919 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lagoda Invest Mngmt Lp holds 8.17% or 36,931 shares. Capital World invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.62% or 891,905 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 210 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sterling Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.48% or 281,877 shares.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $424.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares to 133,432 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR) by 94,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).