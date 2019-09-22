Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $3.59 Million as Stock Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77M, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 90,047 shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 52,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 48,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 100,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.00 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Elec Corp Adr (MIELY) by 264,394 shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $127.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 135,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich& Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

