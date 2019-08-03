Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Value Rose While Akre Capital Management Has Cut by $76.35 Million Its Position; Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose While Rnc Capital Management Decreased by $578,529 Its Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 184,412 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, down from 187,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 49,726 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

