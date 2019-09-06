Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Price Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered by $304,653 Its Stake; As Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Its Holding by $433,800

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 94,036 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $181.88. About 1,206 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,195 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).