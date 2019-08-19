Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; Seabridge Gold (SA) Stock Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 233,908 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $177.99. About 11,858 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Punch & Associate Investment Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 16,772 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 1,702 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 18,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 4,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 8,114 shares stake. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Prudential Financial accumulated 1,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 16,040 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5,188 shares. Bb&T reported 1,311 shares stake.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

