Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Raised Position; Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 20,609 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,249 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 94,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nfc Invests Limited Co has invested 5.41% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Torray Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,814 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 1,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.16% or 3,667 shares. Manchester Capital Management owns 232 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Co owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0% or 1,311 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Capital World Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 360,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 9,710 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Llc holds 5,817 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability owns 170,237 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Co Ma holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 451,935 shares. 34,964 are owned by Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Da Davidson And reported 9,396 shares. Cipher Lp, a New York-based fund reported 13,048 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc reported 610,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 215,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Corp stated it has 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 100,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 1.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 9 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt invested in 5,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 4,363 shares.