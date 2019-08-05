Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position by $504,774; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 75,219 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 39,757 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Management reported 455,447 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Lagoda Invest Mgmt LP has 36,931 shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,050 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 26,816 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 11,929 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 4,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 210 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Marshall Wace Llp owns 4,249 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.03% or 729,876 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 9,710 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Allen Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 1,600 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares.