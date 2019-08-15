Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Lowered Holding by $1.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 16,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 54,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 7.16M shares traded or 63.84% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $175.39. About 62,790 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory accumulated 192,004 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 355,592 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 42,621 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,750 shares. 105,884 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia. Stanley owns 43,791 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 298,835 shares. Moreover, Lafayette Investments has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 22,835 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.51% or 181,615 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 104,600 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 16,660 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,372 shares to 225,670 shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 10,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32 million for 11.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11,886 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eulav Asset invested in 2,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 600 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.38% or 5,215 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 11,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,681 shares. Capital Invsts stated it has 360,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 5,188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory holds 154,009 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 11,929 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd stated it has 2,050 shares.