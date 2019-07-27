Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Netease (NTES) Share Price Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $28.59 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $238.96. About 361,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares to 934,221 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.5% or 1.50M shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 386,919 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 48,508 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 28,318 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. D E Shaw & Communications owns 1,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 4,054 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Capital Llc invested in 455,447 shares. Lagoda Invest Management LP stated it has 36,931 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc invested in 5,215 shares. Art Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,015 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 280,271 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 3,815 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 67,100 shares to 247,640 shares, valued at $52.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF).