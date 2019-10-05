Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $55.51 Million; Webster Bank Has Upped Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Holding

Webster Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 5792.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 8,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN IS LIKELY TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER – NYT, CITING; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 37,240 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha" on January 24, 2019

