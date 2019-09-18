Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $55.51 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Upped Holding in Mastercard Class A (MA)

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77M, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.79. About 54,052 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.42M shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,468 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,639 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7,095 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bath Savings owns 116,681 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Page Arthur B holds 20,904 shares. Alley Communication Limited Company has 2.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,916 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 30,585 shares in its portfolio. 20,860 are held by Optimum Invest Advsrs. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 2,735 shares. Provise Gp Limited holds 14,244 shares. Ashmore Wealth Lc invested in 221,519 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York reported 78,667 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated has invested 5.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

