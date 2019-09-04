Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.91 N/A 10.94 16.19 Radian Group Inc. 22 3.23 N/A 3.04 7.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Radian Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Enstar Group Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Radian Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group Limited has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Enstar Group Limited and Radian Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radian Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 19.79% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Radian Group Inc.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Radian Group Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.