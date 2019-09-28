Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Contrasting side by side

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 183 3.18 14.23M 10.94 16.19 Palomar Holdings Inc. 35 0.00 7.61M 0.22 128.48

Demonstrates Enstar Group Limited and Palomar Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enstar Group Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Palomar Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 7,771,709.45% 5.7% 1.5% Palomar Holdings Inc. 22,013,306.33% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enstar Group Limited and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Palomar Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 9.47% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 8 of the 13 factors Palomar Holdings Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.