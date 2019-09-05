Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Contrasting side by side

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.96 N/A 10.94 16.19 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.52 N/A 0.30 46.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enstar Group Limited and Donegal Group Inc. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enstar Group Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Donegal Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enstar Group Limited and Donegal Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.