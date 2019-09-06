Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) Valuation Rose While Btim Trimmed Stake by $6.63 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $331,600

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 651,835 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 130,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 207,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, down from 337,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 8,232 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 335,683 shares. Northeast Investment has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackenzie Fin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.45% or 228,383 shares in its portfolio. 12,000 were reported by Viking Fund Ltd Llc. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 17,729 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 57,674 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nbt Bankshares N A reported 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21.40 million shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 320,213 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Truepoint holds 2,496 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Idera Pharma (IDRA) Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fast-Aging Global Population a Boon for These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires California Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ensign Group Acquires Nursing Facility to Expand in Idaho – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 5,281 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Com. 37,575 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 21,000 shares. Preferred Limited Com reported 2,315 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Axiom International Investors Limited Liability Co De holds 102,583 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.33% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ameriprise Finance reported 550,606 shares stake. Globeflex Cap LP reported 33,496 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 32,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 44,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,635 shares to 23,181 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).