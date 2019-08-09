Ensign Group (ENSG) Shares Rose While Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Holding; As 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined, Garrison Financial Has Decreased by $622,449 Its Position

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 3.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 220,565 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Senior Housing Communities – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank owns 90,600 shares. Miles Cap accumulated 7,290 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 62,091 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7,307 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Grp Inc owns 37,588 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 7,677 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 16,853 shares. 95,481 were reported by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Hilltop Inc invested in 5,781 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 14,694 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 29,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 30,529 shares in its portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares to 67,545 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.85 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM, RBGLY and MNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “3M Co. (MMM) to Sell Advanced Ballistic-Protection Business – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, PVTL and TWOU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 10,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).