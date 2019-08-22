Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Stake; Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $9.76 Million as Stock Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 61,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 364,677 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.95 million, up from 302,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $162.31. About 193,387 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 20,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 342,331 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 363,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 37,243 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 664,894 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company owns 38,900 shares. 8,400 were reported by Omers Administration. California State Teachers Retirement has 76,236 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 11,289 shares. 94,249 were accumulated by Qs Limited Co. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 70,476 shares. 102,583 were reported by Axiom Lc De. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 33,633 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited invested in 0.13% or 2,560 shares. Opus Group Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 6,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,502 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12,302 shares to 515,324 shares, valued at $62.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 110,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Senior Housing Communities – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 324,462 are held by Huntington Bank. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,927 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Amarillo Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,272 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt invested in 50 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 19,771 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,405 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1,697 shares. Woodstock invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.9% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Braun Stacey Associate has 0.86% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,253 shares. 60,693 are held by Commonwealth Bankshares Of. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited holds 479,360 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management invested in 2,225 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.24 million shares stake. Wendell David Associates Incorporated holds 26,221 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.