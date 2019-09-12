Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Kerrisdale Advisers Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Cut by $18.94 Million

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.26. About 2.09M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 56.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 17,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 47,269 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 26,905 shares to 445,032 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 48,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares to 238,767 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).